Top Flickr Photos from 2016

For the Top-25 Flickr photos of 2016, we sorted through billions of uploads to arrive at these 25 favorites. They are a small selection of the beautiful corpus here and we think they celebrate some of the best qualities of the people who find their inspiration on Flickr.
To compile this list, we started with an algorithm that calculates a combination of social and engagement metrics, e.g. how often the photo had been faved and viewed. To avoid the results being merely a popularity contest, the selection also involved curation by Flickr staff.
Where photos from the same community members appeared multiple times in the algorithmic ranking, we’ve selected one of their top-scoring images to represent their work. Some of the top photos are from institutional accounts like The White House, one of the most-followed accounts on Flickr, but most are from individuals with an eye for beauty, whether in remote natural settings or in dense urban centers.
Cuando amanece la pasión by Germán Jiménez Gil
The Lonely Tree by Tom Hall
Zig Zag by Albert Dros
Lake Mungo / Mungo National Park by Young Ko
A Wonderful Day by icemanphotos
Tropic Thunder II by Jerry Fryer
Braving the cold by Christophe Brutel
French Senate from the other side! by Fabien ROUIRE
Sound of silence by Daniel Munch
On the road by Jean-Luc Peluchon
Sunset – Grand Teton National Park by Xiang & Jie
spotlight by sedat yıldız
Changing of the guard by Pietro Faccioli
Tempest || Dubai by Elia Locardi
Bringing back Autumn by Tammy Schild
Beyond Perception by Wayne Pinkston
Misty Forest by Chris Frank
Infinity by N.Oberson
P061516PS-0016 by The White House
Superman and Lex Luthor by Ron Anthony Bautista
i.get.a.kick.out.of.you by Brian Day
Apollo 8 Liftoff View by Project Apollo Archive
untitled by Masashi Wakui
Rainbow Ridge by Zachary Gertsch
Freedom! by Cyril Blanchard
Thank you to these amazing photographers and all of you who share your passion with the Flickr community around the world. You inspire us and make us proud to be in your company. Take a look at a number of other photos that caught our eye in the Top Photos of 2016 gallery on the Official Flickr account.
We wish all our Flickr Fam a joyous end of the year and we can’t wait to see what you share in 2017!