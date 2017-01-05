Street View, a Your Best Shot 2016 gallery

Street photographers make up one of the most dynamic communities on Flickr. They capture candid moments of urban life that leave you transfixed by the immediacy, spontaneity, and occasional wonder of the scene. As part of the Your Best Shot 2016 group, we’ve made a gallery of our favorite street photos. Check out the complete gallery on Flickr here.

Also take a look at various street photography groups, such as HCSP, TESP, Streets in the City, Street Photography Beginners, Street Photography Magazine, and more.