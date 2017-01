The Flickr Heroes are back after the holidays and, for the first time in months, there was a queue of hundreds of submissions to choose from, so congratulations to the winners!

This week’s Flickr Heroes are ‘Gerbera‘ by Manuela on Facebook and Tumblr and ‘Wandering in the Stillness‘ by Cherrys Picks on Twitter and Google+

Flickr Hero Honorable Mentions:

If you want your photo to be considered for a Flickr Hero feature, submit it to the Flickr Heroes group pool by Monday morning next week!