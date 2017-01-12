January’s Atmospheric River in Photos

It never rains in California, they say, but when it does it’s serious business. This week’s heavy rain and storms have caused rivers to rise above flood stage, covering sections of several roadways across the state. In cities like San Francisco, the weather made for some hazardous commutes and the many fallen trees became troublesome. Lake Tahoe was forced to shut down highways and today it was reported that much of the state has begun recovering from the rough five-year drought.

Our latest gallery on Flickr brings together images of January’s ‘atmospheric river’ that is both a blessing and causing harm up and down the coast!