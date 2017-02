Take shelter from the rain. Let the water run down around you. The classic umbrella, a celebrated photographer’s accessory, finally has its own day to shine! In celebration of Umbrella Day (yes, it’s a thing), we’ve made a gallery of our favorite photos featuring umbrellas from the Your Best Shot 2016 group. We hope you like the creative concepts as much as we did.

