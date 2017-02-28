National Floral Design Day — a day that is all about appreciating floral design as a unique and creative art form — blew us away with beautiful blooms.

The natural beauty found in the floral world, combined with artistic composition, result in endless possible creations, designed to brighten our world.

We invite you to visit the full gallery of beautiful blooms here.

I must have flowers, always, and always. — Claude Monet

Just living is not enough… one must have sunshine, freedom, and a little flower. — Hans Christian Andersen

I decided that if I could paint that flower in a huge scale, you could not ignore its beauty. — Georgia O’Keeffe

Love is like a beautiful flower which I may not touch, but whose fragrance makes the garden a place of delight just the same. — Helen Keller

A garden to walk in and immensity to dream in—what more could he ask? A few flowers at his feet and above him the stars. — Victor Hugo, Les Misérables

We hope this gallery of beautiful blooms, will inspire you to get creative with the flowers around you and take a moment to stop and smell the roses.