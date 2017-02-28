Floral Design Day

National Floral Design Day — a day that is all about appreciating floral design as a unique and creative art form — blew us away with beautiful blooms.

PTM Let's do 52 Week # 12 "Vintage"

The natural beauty found in the floral world, combined with artistic composition, result in endless possible creations, designed to brighten our world.

11227858_10106484108262000_8663950654816843273_n-2

We invite you to visit the full gallery of beautiful blooms here.

IMG_0117

I must have flowers, always, and always. — Claude Monet

Untitled

Just living is not enough… one must have sunshine, freedom, and a little flower. — Hans Christian Andersen

Cifuentes209

I decided that if I could paint that flower in a huge scale, you could not ignore its beauty. — Georgia O’Keeffe

Grand Hall Shoot

Love is like a beautiful flower which I may not touch, but whose fragrance makes the garden a place of delight just the same. — Helen Keller

of a floral type, part two

A garden to walk in and immensity to dream in—what more could he ask? A few flowers at his feet and above him the stars. — Victor Hugo, Les Misérables

We hope this gallery of beautiful blooms, will inspire you to get creative with the flowers around you and take a moment to stop and smell the roses.