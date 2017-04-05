The Best of the San Francisco Botanical Garden Photowalk

On Sunday, April 2, photographers from around the Bay Area came together for a ‘Spring’ themed photowalk at the San Francisco Botanical Gardens in Golden Gate Park. The group meandered through diverse biomes and photographers mingled while photographing the plants, flowers, and scenes.

San Francisco Botanical Garden Photowalk

In the days after the walk photographers have uploaded nearly a thousand images with the tag ‘SFBGPhotowalk’. Though there were many great photos, Flickr Staff felt three images stood out above the rest. Congratulations:

Pink
of course it is
phoca2004-0078.jpg

Other honorable mentions include:

San Francisco Botanical Gardens
San Francisco Botanical Gardens
cuddle
San Francisco Botanical Garden Photowalk
IMG_6155
SF Botanical Garden Photo Walk - Erin

VIEW THE FULL SFBGPHOTOWALK GALLERY HERE