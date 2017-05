Our new Flickr Heroes of the Week are ‘They asked me how I knew’ by neal1973 on Facebook & Google+ and ‘153. Tulips spring‘ by Sam Azln on Twitter & Tumblr. Congratulations to the winners!

Flickr Heroes Honorable Mentions:

If you want your photo to be considered for a Flickr Hero feature, submit it to the Flickr Heroes group pool by Monday morning next week!