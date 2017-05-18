Celebrate Museum Day with the Flickr Commons

On May 18, over 30,000 museums and archival institutions around the globe participate in Museum Day. Some are offering free admission or have dedicated events going on to celebrate the day, to celebrate history, and to share their exhibitions with the world.

We’ve dug into the Flickr Commons and put together a gallery of some of our favorite photos from their archives. We encourage you to take a look and browse their albums. Some have tens of thousands of images from centuries of history.

VIEW THE FULL MUSEUM DAY GALLERY

Is there a museum in your community that should be part of the Flickr Commons? Invite them to apply and share their historical archives with the world.