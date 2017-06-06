Share Your Best Work With The New Flickr About Page

Today, we’re announcing a completely redesigned Flickr Profile page experience on desktop called About. Your About page introduces new design and functionality, and brings you even more ways to customize how you present yourself and your photography to the world. With this update, we’ve simplified navigation and made the About tab much more visible on the Flickr site.

The new About page experience comes with several new features.

Showcase Section

One of the most requested features from our Flickr community was a way to more prominently showcase a curated selection of your photography to people viewing your account. With our new Showcase section, you can select up to 25 photos to display in any order you like. You can give the section a title and you can edit it subsequently. This page can be a portfolio of your best work, or it can be a space that you update regularly with a theme or topic that interests you.

Most Popular Photos

You can now also publicly display your most popular photos, a feature that was previously only visible to you. Sort the selection of images by Most Faved, Most Commented, Most Viewed, and Most Interesting (based on a Flickr engagement algorithm). If you don’t want the world to see this section, you can set it to be visible only to you.

New Ways to Edit Your Bio, Add Links, and More

We’ve also added a section to update your bio directly on the page, and the ability to link out to other sites where you may feature your work, including Tumblr, Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram, and more. Finally, the Photos of You and Testimonials sections that were in the previous Profile page experience have been refreshed on your About page.

We’re excited about these additional features and we hope you agree that they give you more ways to showcase your best work on Flickr. We’re starting to roll out this update to some Flickr members today, and it will be available for everyone over the coming week.

Please share any feedback you might have on the new About page here. You can also read a detailed description of the changes in the Help Forum.

Thanks,

Team Flickr