Fathers of Flickr – A Touching Gallery of Fatherhood

Today’s a day for all the dads out there. We’ve put together a gallery of our favorite fathers on Flickr and the photography that showcases what they’ve done for their families. Most of the men in this list are self-taught or have other passions for their photography, but have found a special place in their Flickr Photostream for their family and their children.

These men represent all of the strength and tenderness needed to father, and grandfather. They’re from different countries and cultural backgrounds. They represent strength, compassion, and preserve moments in unique ways for their families.

While it’s easy to find photographers that are dads, finding a dad photographer or family photographer is more nuanced. Share this Gallery with your father or hubby to say ‘I Love You’ for Father’s Day!

