As every year, we are highlighting our favorite photos from the Your Best Shot group from various themes, and this time we’ve decided to start out with portraits. There are already 2,500 photos in the pool, and we’re expecting to see many more entries in the coming days.

The Your Best Shot 2017 Flickr Group is a celebration of the best photography of the year. If you haven’t joined yet, all you need to do is upload your best photo from 2017 and share it with the Flickr family in the group! We’ll publish our favorite images by genre on the official Flickr account and social media channels in the next few weeks. Submissions will be accepted until January 3rd, 2018!

Check out this selection of stunning portraits and get ready to participate. And be sure to visit the entire gallery on Flickr for more!