Your Best Shot 2017 group closing soon!

Hey Flickr Fam,

Just a reminder to submit your most inspiring photo of the year to the Your Best Shot 2017 group before the end of the day on January 5th.

We’ll leave the pool open until the night of January 5th, Pacific time, for those of you who are still undecided or have second thoughts about the photo you initially uploaded. We’ve already started curating selections of our favorite images across various themes, and we’ll continue to do so throughout January. In the meantime, here are a few beautiful submissions from the group pool.