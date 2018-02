No matter who you are holding tonight…

Or who will have the pleasure of planting a delicate kiss upon your cheek…

We hope your Valentine’s Day is full of crazy amounts of love from any species. In case you’re not into the first part, it’s also Single Awareness Day, and usually chocolates will be discounted starting the very next day so take the necessary steps to ensure a proper amount of chocolate acquisition. Let’s keep it real, guys.

Happy Valentine’s Day :)