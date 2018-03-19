Happy Monday! The Flickr Heroes of the week are ‘Luz del día’ by luenreta on Tumblr and Twitter & ‘icebubbles’ by Daniel Grosse on Facebook and Google+. The bonus? The fire and ice theme wasn’t even planned…

Interested in having your photo featured as a cover image on our social media pages? Join the Flickr Heroes group!

The Honorable Mentions for the week are below:

If you want your photo to be considered for next week, submit your best images to the Flickr Heroes group pool by Monday morning. Winners are announced in the Flickr Heroes Group, on the blog, and across our social media accounts. Check them out before they change next Monday!

