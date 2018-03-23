Flickr Friday – Hand Tools

What an incredible amount of stellar submissions this week! This Flickr Friday theme was an obvious success. People did a truly phenomenal job expressing their creativity in the tools they utilize to craft their passions. Thank you for showing us your personal #HandTools of choice!

A pencil sharpener definitely wasn’t the first thing to come to mind, but it worked out well. Great framing of the shot always highlights the subject.

There is a strong sense of grandpa/handyman in this photo and we’re loving it. This type of lighting doesn’t work with everything.

And the rule of thirds remains the rule of the great. Though these aren’t the friendliest hand tools, they’re certainly great models! If you’re interested in seeing more interesting #Handtools, then check out our gallery. Feel free to add your photo in the comments section of the gallery using this format: [FLICKR LINK]. Happy Friday :)