The theme of last week’s Flickr Friday was #Flare and boy did we bring it. So much drama in so little time. I don’t think that has ever been a positive statement before this week.

Nothing says drama more than bright colorful lights in an almost blinding combination of gorgeousness.

Along with the #Flare comes #Edgy. A possible life threatening situation may have occurred in the making of this photograph. This photo is fearless.

We're always a bit afraid of cats and their mystical ways, but this photo is nothing but evidence that we are afraid with good reason. Dear goodness someone get that beast some catnip.