If your Monday consists of exhaustion from all of the May the 4th be with you jokes, the Cinco de Mayo festivities, and whatever Sunday was, then you’re doing doing something right. Congrats to you, Flickr Fam! Let’s start this week off right. The new Flickr Heroes of the Week are ‘Reflejos’ by Jorge Cuenca on Tumblr and Twitter & ‘Happy Weekend! And May the 4th be with you!’ by Maelia Rouch on Facebook and Google+.

Interested in having your photo featured as a cover image on our social media pages? Join the Flickr Heroes group!

It looks like we have a nice sunrise atmosphere theme in the works. The Honorable Mentions for the week are below:

If you want your photo to be considered for next week, submit your best images to the Flickr Heroes group pool by Monday morning. Winners are announced in the Flickr Heroes Group, on the blog, and across our social media accounts. Check them out before they change next Monday!

