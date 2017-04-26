Flickr Available In 130 New International App Stores

Everyone has a visual story to tell. Up until now, many of Flickr’s members around the world have been limited to sharing their photographs and stories on Flickr via desktop, and only desktop. We’re excited to announce that the Flickr App is now available in dozens of new App stores across the globe, for both iOS and Android.

Now, even more, photographers worldwide will be able to upload their photos on-the-go and put their 1000 GB of storage to use. Whether they’re using their tablet to document their travels to a new country or snapping photos with their phone in their hometown, sharing photographs with friends, family, and the Flickr community has never been easier. We’re thrilled to invite Flickr members in the regions listed below to enjoy the app experience.

The most recent 4.3.0 release gives you the ability to add a photo to multiple groups, making it much faster and easier to get more eyeballs on your photos. All you have to do is select the groups you’d like to add the photo to, and as long as it fits the groups’ posting rules/limits, it will be added to all of them. With this release members also gain the ability to add tags to others’ photos, granted that person’s settings allow it.

Go here to download the Flickr iOS App or Flickr Android App.

The next release will introduce a whole new dimension to the mobile experience for Groups! Keep an eye out for the 4.4.0 update! :)

New Counties Where Flickr for iOS Is Available*:

New Counties Where Flickr for Android Is Available*:

* Languages Supported:

English, French, German, Indonesian, Italian, Korean, Spanish, Portuguese, Traditional Chinese, Vietnamese