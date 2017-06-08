World Oceans Day 2017

One fish, two fish, red fish, blue fish!

Today is World Ocean’s Day — a day that inspires people around the globe to show their appreciation for the ocean world by launching new campaigns and initiatives, promoting special events at aquariums and zoos, hosting aquatic and beach cleanups, educating people about conservation programs, holding art contests, film festivals, and sustainable seafood events.

We are marking this day by showcasing a colorful selection of images that make us marvel at the vast and beautiful life being supported in the ocean around us and on its shores.

This year’s focus is on encouraging solutions to plastic pollution and preventing marine litter for a healthier ocean and a better future.

What will you do to help? Please visit the full gallery and share your thoughts and images in the comments.