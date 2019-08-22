Street Photography International 1 Million Photowalk

Join us together with co-host, Flickr Ambassador, and acclaimed Street Photographer Alan Schaller plus the team from Street Photography International for an afternoon photo walk around downtown San Francisco.

SPi is one of the largest communities of street photographers in the world. To celebrate that community now being 1 million strong we are co-hosting a public PhotoWalk together. If you live in San Francisco or are just visiting, we would love to meet everyone and have the opportunity to hang out with the local community.

Starting outside the entrance to the Ferry Building, we will spend time on The Embarcadero and make our way through the Financial District. We will finish our walk at Flickr HQ on Fremont street where you will be able to view the Exhibition of the 2019 SPI Awards.

THE DETAILS

When: Saturday, 31 August 2019

Meeting Point: Entrance to the Ferry Building, San Francisco

Time: 02.00pm PDT

This is a free public event.

For RSVP and/or questions, please post here or join our Facebook Event.