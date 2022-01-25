11 Groups that Flickr Members Loved in 2021

Flickr Groups bring people that have the same interests and photography goals together. Whether you’re looking for a community of photographers that thrives on sharing constructive feedback or you’re seeking photography challenges to practice your skills, there’s a group on Flickr for you.

At the end of 2021, we crunched the numbers to figure out which groups Flickr members are gravitating towards and participating in. Earlier in the year, we also asked Flickr community members to share their favorite groups. This list of 11 groups is based on a number of different factors including how many Flickr members joined the group throughout the year, the number of photos submitted to the group, and discussion activity. We also added a few groups that we were excited to partner with to provide inspiring moments to Flickr members.

We know that there are MANY more wonderful groups on Flickr, but we hope that this list helps you discover at least one new favorite. If there’s a group you enjoy that’s not on this list, join this discussion to share it with your fellow Flickr members. If you decide to join any of the groups below, remember to read the group’s rules and introduce yourself.

Without further ado, please enjoy these groups!

Join Vanishing Points if you’d like to share or explore photos that reach into infinity.

This group welcomes photographers of all skill levels. If you’re wondering what kind of photography to share here or what you might be inspired by from the group’s photo pool, start by enjoying these photographs that members shared when they learned that Artistic Photography was being featured in this blog post.

If you’re looking for constructive feedback on your photography and want to share feedback with others, try out Critique!

This is an official Second Life group run by Linden Lab. If you’re a Second Life community member, any virtual photos that you share in this group may be featured by the Second Life team.

WEEKLY has been going strong for over 16 years! This group has great discussions, all with the goal of helping group members become better photographers.

In the words of this group, “bird photography never gets boring!” Read the group’s rules for some very helpful tips on taking great bird photos.

Participate in this group’s thematic challenges and don’t forget to vote for your favorite shots.

If you’re looking for photography prompts, clues about our monthly Explore takeovers, or opportunities to be featured in official Flickr galleries or the Flickr blog, check out Flickr Social! This group is managed by the Flickr Community team and the discussions and photo pool are full of inspiring photos and stories from Flickr members.

Honorable Mentions

We’d also like to shoutout the following groups that we were excited to collaborate with in 2021:

Flickr, SmugMug, and Black Women Photographers teamed up to offer a grant to one member of the Black Women Photographers group on Flickr. The Black Women Photographers community also shared their interpretation of the prompt “The Intimacy of: Change.” Many thanks to Wild Gina for being part of the grant panel and for suggesting this prompt.

Steve Brazill and Don Komarechka manage this Flickr group and a podcast all about giving helpful critique! They joined SmugMug Live back in October 2021 to share more about Behind the Shot and to offer critique to several group participants.

Wake up, Waves, Mars, Circles, Streets – these were just a few of the themes that members of Flick Friday were inspired by in 2021. This group is another great option for weekly photo challenges.

Thank you to all of the group admins, moderators, and members on Flickr who foster great discussions and share inspiring photos with their communities.