20 Years of Flickr: A Birthday Festivities Guide

photo by Jose Angel Sanchez Reyes

February 10th marks Flickr’s 20th birthday, and we’re celebrating all year long! Check out the full list of activities below, including discounts, photowalks, themed galleries, photo contests, and more, and keep your eyes out for fun birthday design tweaks all around the site.

Birthday deals and perks.

We’re kicking off the 20th birthday festivities with a bang! Look for an exclusive Pro membership discount coming to your inbox, and Pros, get ready for a brand new perk coming soon.

Photo contest – Capturing the Flickr colors.

Launching February 1, 2024, we’re holding a photo contest that invites community members to submit pictures that best represent the Flickr colors—pink and blue—in a creative and engaging way for a chance to earn exciting prizes. Stay tuned for more details!

Photowalks fun.

As part of our celebrations, we’re going back to an old Flickr favorite: Photowalks! During the month of February we’re putting together a San Francisco Bay Area photowalk on February 24 as an opportunity to connect with your fellow photography enthusiasts and Flickr members. You can find all the details here.

Want to join or host a photowalk of your own? First, join the Flickr Worldwide Photowalks group on Flickr and look for your city or region. If there isn’t already an event set up for it, start your own and let us know about it! We’ll make sure to spread the word.

Explore takeover.

On February 10, the day Flickr turns 20, we’re taking over Explore with the Flickr colors! Be sure to stop by to browse the best photos from the Flickr community highlighting our iconic blue and pink. And don’t forget to fave, share, and drop comments on your favorites.

Fun content galore.

Throughout the entire year, the Flickr blog and our social media channels will be packed with interesting and captivating content like member stories, fun facts, behind-the-scenes glimpses, and a series of timelines and visual galleries highlighting Flickr’s milestones throughout the last 20 years.

We couldn’t have asked for a better, more inspiring, more creative community. Thanks for making these last 20 years amazing, and here’s to many more.