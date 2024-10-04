Weekly Snapshot with Flickr Social, 10/4/2024

It’s Friday and time for another installment of Weekly Snapshot with Flickr Social ! Every week we highlight some of our favorite photos from Flickr Social. Want to get your own photos featured? Make sure to join the Flickr Social group and start sharing your photos to the photo pool!

“Mrs. Anderson loves doing the laundry” – Frank van Dongen

“Bale Kambang (II)” – Eric Huybrechts

“chapel at the Three Peaks” – Helmut Kraus

“Breizh Côtes d’Armor” – Chantal Le Gall

“Freestyle” – Kevin Mele

“Early Morning Bakery Regulars” – Paul Festa

“Untitled” – jessie mann

“Across the Sun…” – Maria Cristina Umpiérrez

A film appreciation post

Flickr is home to many styles of photography and for October’s Explore Takeover we’re highlighting the art of film photography!

We invite you to share your favorite film photos to Flickr Social. Photos shared to the Oct. Explore discussion will all be considered for this month’s Explore Takeover that goes live on Thursday, October 31st. This includes scanned film photos, digital images of film photographs, slides and more.

Untitled – Matt Burt

“Slate River” – Bruce Symington

“Eléa.”- automne secret

Have a great weekend!

