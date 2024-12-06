Weekly Snapshot with Flickr Social, 12/6/2024

Happy Friday! As you head into the weekend make sure to check out our newest installment of Weekly Snapshot with Flickr Social. Every week we highlight some of our favorite photos from Flickr Social. If you want a chance for your own photos to be featured, join the Flickr Social group and start sharing your photos to the photo pool. We can’t wait to see them! In the meantime, enjoy some of this week’s highlights.

“Safe Place” – Jonathan Casey

“Last sun rays” – Patrice Dardoize

“Moscow | after” – Irina Boldina

“South Staffordshire Railway Walk (Himley)” – Fred Chance

“Joe” – Zack Huggins

“Rosalie Cunningham” – Eva

“Autumn’s farewell / Az ősz búcsúja” – alma csutka

“The man who feeds the pigeons” – Michael Maack

See you next week!

