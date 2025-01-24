Weekly Snapshot with Flickr Social, 1/24/2025

The weekend arrived just when we needed it most. Let’s celebrate with another installment of Weekly Snapshot with Flickr Social. Check out some of the photos shared to Flickr Social this week that caught our eye and enjoy a scroll as you stroll into the weekend. Then, join us in Flickr Social for a chance for your own photos to be featured!

there is no hurry

“there is no hurry” – Aleksei Makin

江ノ島 魚見亭 (Enoshima Uomitei)

“江ノ島 魚見亭 (Enoshima Uomitei)” – Lilo Huang

Mackinac bridge taken over by ice

“Mackinac bridge taken over by ice” – Dustin Maleski

Lean on me

“Lean on me” – k.moridani

Freezing morning on a bird fountain. (- 15*C; + 5*F. The fountain has a water heater.)

“Freezing morning on a bird fountain.” – Celestyn Brożek

Chill Sill

“Chill Sill” – Victoria Faye

Great White Egret

“Great White Egret” – Ash

Oh boy..

“Oh boy..” – Nadine Delfs

See you next week!

