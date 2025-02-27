With its candid and documentary-style approach, street photography beautifully captures the richness and diversity of our everyday lives. It can place viewers into scenes that reflect their own experiences but may also introduce them to new exciting adventures they might not see in their own backyards. We wanted to spend some time featuring this expressive, creative, storytelling form of photography. We’ll be doing just that, every month, starting with today’s first installment of In Frame with Flickr: Street Photography Review. Photos featured here will be curated from our Flickr Social group as well as other street photography centric spaces on Flickr. So enjoy a stroll through the streets with us and keep an eye out for any interesting views you see along the way.

Three Burning Batons by Daniel Dewan

Painting Break in Honduras by Daniel Freeman

leg by mk✨📷

Jumping by Roberto Riva

Urbanism by chris van dolleweerd

School Students by Liaqat Ali Vance

Catastrophe by Stephanie Dharveng

any war is destruction of Lives in the interest of a few. peace. by Maurizio Costantino

Chicago Mood – by Rob Nelson

Heavenly Angel by JACQUO

Street Photography Group Feature

With over 48.4K members and a photo pool topping 1.3M photos, The Street Photography Community Flickr group is a great place to start if your passion or inspiration stems from street photography. This Flickr group was started back in the early days of Flickr, like 2005 early, and it’s stood the test of time. Give the group a visit and join an epic community of photographers today! In the meantime, enjoy these photos from The Street Photography Community group photo pool.

Untitled by iamChristo

Imperial addiction – by Gauthier Delecroix – 郭天

The Pinch: Musik im Mauerpark by Axel Kuhlmann

Anime girl by Savva Uspenskiy

Dogwalker by Susan Jane Golding

