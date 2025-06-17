ICYMI: Flickr News and Updates May 2025



Welcome back for another round of news and updates from Flickr. May was full of updates from announcing our Fracture Photo contest winners to introducing our May Photographer of the Month. Catch up on the news and events at Flickr by checking out this latest edition of ICYMI.

Fracture x Flickr Contest Winners!

Last month, we partnered with printing service Fracture for a photo contest celebrating The Many Faces of Mom, as a way to recognize the people in our lives who helped raise, guide, and shape us. We asked Flickr members to share what mom means to you and we received close to 3K entries! Our three grand prize winners will receive a glass Gallery Wall of their choice from our friends at Fracture along with a year of Flickr Pro.

And the winners are…..

Nola Gems~Danni & Mimi by Julia Holcomb

Mother – Christmas 24 by M E Ballard

Many Faces of Mom by Stephen Menges

Don’t miss the full collection of beautiful submissions shared by the Flickr community to honor their mothers and the important people in their lives in the Fracture x Flickr contest group. Congratulations to all the winners and a special thanks to our friends at Fracture and to everyone who participated in The Many Faces of Mom contest!

Flickr Fundamentals – Find the right gear with Camera Finder

Earlier this spring we announced a new and improved Camera Finder experience on Flickr and if you haven’t checked it out yet, now’s the time! To help show you around the updated Camera Finder experience, we created a video walk through to get a quick peak at all of the new bells and whistles. Don’t miss our May edition of Flickr Fundamentals on the Flickr blog to learn all about what our new and improved Camera Finder has to offer. For more helpful Flickr tutorials, make sure to visit the Flickr YouTube page.

Flickr Monthly Photo Challenge from Macros to Minimalism!

In May, we kicked off a brand new Official photo challenge group and the Flickr community showed up! With our May theme focusing on macro and up-close photography, the details and perspectives from Flickr members who submitted photos were on point which made choosing a winner difficult but so very rewarding. Philippe R. came out on top with his winning photo titled, The Path ahead… Make sure to take a look at Philippe’s awesome macro photography and make sure to give his Flickr site a follow to see more of his amazing photos.

If you’re feeling inspired and up to the challenge, join the official Flickr Monthly Photo Challenge group to participate in our June challenge, where less is more. Minimalism is the theme and we know you have the artistic flare to share something simple yet beautiful to the group. Join us today!

May Photographer of the Month – Portraits with Bureau 623

We’re happy to announce our May Photographer of the Month is Bureau 623, nominated by members of the Flickr community for their portrait work which stands out with its unique style and cinematic vibes. Check out Bureau 623’s Flickr gallery highlighting the gorgeous shots that caught our eye and give them a follow today!

Patterns May Explore Takeover

To round out May, our May Explore Takeover featured an exciting and diverse collection of photos that celebrated patterns and it was a hit. Each month we start a new discussion in Flickr Social announcing our monthly Explore Takeover theme and ask Flickr members to share their favorite shots that best represent that theme, for a chance to be part of our manually curated Explore Takeover at the end of the month. If you love finding textures, geometry or interesting similarities in surprising places in the world around you, make sure to give a scroll through our May Explore Takeover.

Once you’ve found some inspiration there, head on over to Flickr Social and check out our June Explore Takeover announcement. We want you all to join us for a community collaboration that will result in a June Explore Takeover that is sure to take us for a trip around the world.

Thanks for joining us for another recap of all the fun happenings over at Flickr. Stay tuned to the Flickr blog for updates and release news as it is announced. See you next time!

