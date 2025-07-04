Weekly Snapshot with Flickr Social, 7/4/2025

Time for another weekly roundup of some of the awesome images shared to the Flickr Social group in this week’s installment of Weekly Snapshot with Flickr Social. Join us over on Flickr Social and share your own unique captures for a chance to be featured.

Independence Day Reflections (2025) by Daniel Freeman

Diagonal by Amiya Gupta

Blue Hour Staithes by Michael Atkinson

Artsy Fartsy Flowers by Shane Gilbert

Little Blue Heron with a Soft Shell Turtle by Kenzo Pan

In the Blue… by Sylvia Furrer

Untitled by Bruno

Have a great weekend!

Not a Flickr member yet? Sign up today to join our community of photographers and find your inspiration.