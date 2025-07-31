Photographer Spotlight with Gabrielle Joseph

Meet Gabrielle Joseph, a documentary photographer whose work radiates honesty, stillness, and heart. Based in Rocky Mount, North Carolina.

Gabrielle’s journey into photography began unexpectedly during college, when a video editing class set her off on her path to photography. “I didn’t know anything about photography, videography, or editing,” she shares. “But my professor let me borrow her personal camera for the semester, and I remember walking downtown that day, taking pictures of everything that caught my eye. That day, I fell in love with all things storytelling and photography.”

As the semester came to an end – Gabrielle’s professor insisted she keep the camera and keep creating. “Carol Dykers was the first person to believe and invest in me as an artist and I wouldn’t be here without her.”

Gabrielle identifies as a documentary photographer. Her approach is simple yet powerful: she strives to be a quiet observer – capturing raw, unposed moments. “I love to observe and capture moments as they happen, unprovoked,” she says. “I try to be present, observant, and as inconspicuous as possible.” Her process doesn’t rely on pre-scouted locations. Instead, she trusts her eye and instincts. “Sometimes I spot a place while walking or driving and make a note for later. Other times, I just walk, observe, and wait for the shot to appear.” As for her gear, Gabrielle keeps it minimal but meaningful. “I don’t have a favorite setup, but my essentials are a digital camera, a film camera, a camcorder, and a walking stick.”

When asked what message or feelings she wants viewers to take away from her work she said, “I want people to feel a sense of joy, peace, and resilience when they come across my work. Photography is a breath of fresh air for me and I love what I document to share the same sentiment.”

One image that stands out for Gabrielle was taken during the Black August celebration in Durham, North Carolina, in 2023. “It’s one of my favorites because of what it says without words. It’s a beautiful, raw image of life and love. I was honored to document that moment in real time.” To capture it, she waited patiently from a distance, careful not to disturb the moment she was witnessing. “I moved up just enough to frame them, only before I took the picture.”

As a member of Black Women Photographers, Gabrielle has found both community and opportunity. “I’ve really appreciated the support, conversations, resources, and connections Polly and the BWP members provide. It’s a special space.”

When she’s not behind the lens, Gabrielle enjoys to crochet or do any other fiber art, pottery, roller-blading, listening to music, and going for walks.

To follow more of Gabrielle’s work or get in touch, visit ellejoseph.com or find her on Instagram at @byellejoseph.