In Frame with Flickr: Street Photography Review November 2025

We’re back with our November street photography appreciation post. October we celebrated the beauty of Golden Hour and this month we’re following that up with something truly golden, joy. For November’s edition of In Frame with Flickr, we’re sharing a collection of photos where happiness and joy present itself in the street photography shot by Flickr members. Street photography can capture those fleeting moments of genuine joy that might otherwise go unnoticed. We hope these authentic moments, frozen in time on the street, bring you some extra smiles today.

Sam by Don Sniegowski

Joy! by Vered Gilad Friedman

Street by Kevin Lu

Untitled by Juan Leon

Leineiah Jones by Christopher Noyes

That’s the spirit! by Roy

‘Besties’ by Flip the Script

Shaggy dog story by David Ingram

Fun And Laughter by photo&joy

Jump! by Tursiops

If you have any joyful street photography shots that you’d like to share, join us in Flickr Social, we’d love to see them. See you next time!

