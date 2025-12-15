In Frame with Flickr: Street Photography Review December 2025

The chillier weather might keep some people indoors, but street photographers are still out there capturing the magic of snowy scenes. This month we’re spending some time reveling in the snowy weather by featuring some of those street photography snapshots with that extra wintry flair. Grab a cup of cocoa and warm your toes by the fire for this round of In Frame with Flickr.

HO HO HO by Rainer Ricq

Whiteout by Pete

Untitled by Alek S.

Winter by Peer Heesterbeek

Christmas hustle by Melissa Johnson

winter time by Alexandre Dulaunoy

Urban Christmas Tree Series. by Willie Hiatt

Soho, December 2023. by L Komaromi

Selfie amongst the Christmas Lights by Ryan Zamaria

Winter Scene… by Daniel Fortin

We want to see your winter shots too. If you have any that capture the spirit of wintry weather candids, join us in Flickr Social, we’d love to see them. See you next time!

Cover photo credit: Robert S