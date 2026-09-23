ICYMI: News and Updates September 2026

Welcome back for September’s Flickr Release Notes recap. We kicked off a new series for our fabulous Flickr Group Admins, contest winners were announced for this year’s World Photography Day 2026 Contest and some product updates are still underway. Check out our September recap to see what you may have missed and then find out what’s ahead!

Admin Resources for you!

Last month we launched our new Admin Resource Hub Series, a collection of articles that will focus on building and running great Flickr groups. We know Flickr groups are where the heart of the Flickr community comes to life and we want to make sure admins know they’re supported and appreciated, while also sharing some tips for members who are thinking about starting off their own new Flickr groups. The first two articles are up on the Flickr blog now, check them out. And stay tuned because we have more admin focused articles and support coming soon!

Product Updates

We mentioned last month that we’re rolling out small design updates and we’re continuing that work this month so you’ll continue to see those changes around Flickr. Just a reminder, these updates are minor and won’t affect your workflow or the way Flickr works on mobile. Enjoy the new views and keep an eye out as we continue to listen to feedback, beautify the neighborhood and continue making Flickr the best place to be a photographer online.

September Moods on Pinterest

With the Autumnal Equinox here and the days getting shorter we decided it was time to get a little extra moody with our monthly mood board. This month we featured photos that captured shadows and light in the way that only the fall can inspire. Don’t miss a scroll through our September Mood Board on Pinterest and comment on some of your faves in the Flickr gallery!

World Photography Day Winners and Honorable Mentions!

We recently wrapped up our World Photography Day contest by announcing the winners and honorable mentions. We wanted to make sure you got a chance to enjoy them too, if you missed the big announcement. You can meet our 5 category winners in our winners announcement blog and then take a look through the tough competition that led us to those top picks, in this Flickr gallery. With over 21.3K photo we felt like we still had some photos to spotlight which is why this month’s Explore Takeover will feature more of the photos entered into last month’s contest. Don’t miss our September Explore Takeover, going live, tomorrow, Thursday, Sept. 24th!

Inktober is coming!

Calling all artists and illustrators, it’s almost time for our favorite autumn tradition: Inktober! Every October, artists around the world take on a daily drawing challenge, and the creative Flickr community always shows up. Whatever your style, this is the month to pick up a pen and share your work with people who get it.

Inktober was started in 2009 by illustrator and animator Jake Parker as a personal challenge to build a consistent drawing habit. Since then, it’s grown into a worldwide tradition, and each year Flickr’s own community member run Inktober group becomes a gathering spot for members to post their daily drawings and cheer each other on. Ready to join in? Follow the group, watch for this year’s prompt list, and start sketching.

That’s a wrap for this month. Stay tuned for a MODE Festival recap coming soon!