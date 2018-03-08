Calling All Women Photographers!

In honor of Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day, we’re inviting female photographers from different backgrounds, countries, and levels of experience to share how they view the world through photography. All you have to do is upload your photos to the Flickr Social group using the hashtag #ThroughHerLens. We’ll be featuring some of our favorite images from the hashtag on the Flickr Blog, social media channels and Flickr galleries throughout the month.

March is a month to celebrate the significant contributions that women have made to our lives, and to explore their stories! If you are a female photographer, you can take this as an opportunity to highlight your work and inspire others with your creativity and vision. Tell your friends and invite the world to see #ThroughHerLens.

We look forward to highlighting your amazing visual stories on our social media channels. Feel free to include either handles or links to any other social media accounts you may have (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram…), so we can tag you in our selection posts.

Here are a few favorite submissions from last year’s celebration!