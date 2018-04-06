Flickr Friday has arrived. Thank you for your fabulous #Dream themed submissions from the past week’s challenge! Shout out to the people who just submitted photos of their loved ones asleep on the couch. You’re the real MVPs.

We’re not sure where this photo came from, but it really blew everything out of the water. It superseded every other photo in this week’s challenge by almost 20x the amount of faves. Its color is absolutely stunning, and it definitely has that dream-like quality.

The title of this piece is called “Portal,” supposably because dreaming can feel like a sort of transportation. This was so creative, abstract, literal, all simultaneously. The Flickr team is astounded by the effort of the composition.

How could we resist a puppy shot? Do we really need a reason for this? Just look at that pupper go.

