In Group Discussions: Sharing Feedback on Photography

Flickr groups are where you can connect with other Flickr members that share your interests. Whether you’re interested in taking well-timed pet portraits, the importance of documenting social movements, or you’re a macro photography enthusiast, there truly is a group for everyone.

Group discussions are where members spark conversations around the subjects that matter to them. Here’s a close-up on one group that’s focused on helping Flickr members get meaningful feedback on their photography: Photography Critique.

About the Photography Critique group

This group is all about “helping everyone grow as photographers.” In the Photography Critique group, members start new discussions to ask for feedback on a photo that they’ve taken. When you start a discussion to ask for critique in this group, group members ask that you pay it forward and share feedback with others that have asked. Here are some recent discussions that prompted insightful feedback. Take a look at these discussions to see if they help you improve your own photography or join the group to take part in the conversation.

Visit this gallery to see more examples of how Flickr members adapted feedback that they received from the Photography Critique group.

Are you part of a group with vibrant discussions? We want to hear from you! Tell us about your group here.