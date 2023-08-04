Weekly Snapshot with Flickr Social, 8/04/2023

bunte Vögel

“bunte Vögel”- malte L.

Groenling

“Groenling”- Gina Heynze

Search for a better way to find my way home, to your smile

“Search for a better way to find my way home, to your smile”- .Luis SoTo.

Krakow dragon

“Krakow dragon”- Mantė Sūdžiūtė

Dark

“Dark”- Alexandre Carro

Rain protected.

“Rain protected.”- Harrys_style

Orange Crush

“Orange Crush”- Lisa Squires

Artistic Wall - Woodbridge Detroit

“Artistic Wall – Woodbridge Detroit”-logan hubbard

Explore takeover time!

This month, we are inviting you to share your favorite portrait photos with us for a chance to be included in our August Explore takeover. That Explore takeover will be going live on Thursday, August 31st, so you have all month to join the conversation in Flickr Social. Here are a few of our favorites to help kick things off!

Almost Smiling

“Almost Smiling”- Hugh Stickney

Known for taking close looks...

“Known for taking close looks…”- simple.joy

An Eastern Gray Tree Frog (Hyla versicolor) in macro

“An Eastern Gray Tree Frog (Hyla versicolor) in macro”- rixpix6

