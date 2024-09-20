Weekly Snapshot with Flickr Social, 9/20/2024

With the weekend right around the corner, it’s time for another installment of Weekly Snapshot with Flickr Social ! Every week we highlight some of our favorite photos from Flickr Social. To join in on the fun and have a chance for your photos to be featured, join us over in Flickr Social and share your photos to the photo pool!
“Moonrise” – David Sneddon
“Morning Wet Web” – Ian Barnaby
“Osprey” – Patrick Mustain
“deep blue hole inside the heart” – Tatyana
“Arthur” – Tatiana Pavlova
Untitled – Sylvain__G
“field through the fence at Fort Reno” – Diane Krauthamer
Untitled – Jim Zenock
Enjoy the weekend!
