ICYMI August Recap: Flickr News and Updates

Hello and welcome back for a quick recap of last month’s news, product updates and more! Fall is fast approaching but first, we’re taking a few minutes to enjoy what August had to offer in this ICYMI August Recap!

Make tagging your photos easier!

A quick feature update to save you lots of time has been added to the tag modal and we want to make sure you didn’t miss it! Now, when opening the tag modal on a photo, there is a copy link near the bottom left that will let you easily copy the tags on the image so that you can easily paste them to another image. See the full run-down, including this awesome update, in our Help Center article – Adding tags to your Flickr content !

Updates to our Pro checkout process

We recently made some updates to our check out process when upgrading to Flickr Pro that will make entering billing address information easier as well as simplifying the process to change payment methods. These updates will also allow you the option to update your payment method from a credit card to Apple, Google Pay or vice versa. For more information about upgrading to Flickr Pro or making changes to your subscription, visit our Flickr Help Center today.

Photos from Boundary Waters in Flickr for the Planet

A call for photos! Have you visited the Boundary Waters in Northern Minnesota? If so and you have photos from your adventures, we’d love to see them! We are working with our friends at Save the Boundary Waters to feature photos you’ve taken during your trips to The Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, located in northeastern Minnesota, near Grand Marais and Ely, MN. If you have photos from any trips you have taken to this area and want to share them, join the discussion over in our Flickr for the Planet group.

A look ahead!

Stay tuned for Inktober and Fall Polaroid Week! October will bring about two of our favorite events. First up is Inktober, a daily drawing challenge that runs throughout the month of October. And near the end of the month, we’ll be enjoying the second installment of Polaroid Week, with Fall ‘RoidWeek kicking off on Oct. 27th. Stay tuned to the Flickr blog for announcements about both events so you can join in on the fun!

That’s a wrap for now. Enjoy the weekend!

Not a Flickr member yet? Sign up today to join our community of photographers and find your inspiration.