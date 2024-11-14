Photographer Spotlight with Reinier Snijders

Based in the Netherlands but often on the move, photographer Reinier Snijders documents his travels and the quickly moving world around him from his vantage points both in the sky and from the ground. His photos capture movement, perspective and show an appreciation for the beauty that can be found in a passing moment.

We asked Reinier to tell us a little about himself. “I’m a 56-year-old passionate photographer and have been a flight attendant for over 26 years. Born in the Netherlands, I live by the motto ‘Carpe Diem,’ embracing every opportunity that comes my way,” he says. “My career in aviation has allowed me to explore the world, making it the perfect combination of work and hobby. Photography has taught me to see the world from a different perspective, and it’s also a mindful practice that helps me stay present and appreciate the beauty in everyday moments.”

His photography reflects his changing perspectives from the ground to his time spent in flight. Reinier’s grand aerial shots capture unique patterns, an array of color and movement not seen from a ground level view. Meanwhile, his close and personal shots from the ground, as he travels from city to city, capture people and their culture as they carry on in their day to day lives.

A fueled passion in photography

Before we get into his current experience as a photographer and world traveler, we wanted to learn more about how Reinier came to embrace photography as his creative outlet. “I’ve always had a camera, but for many years I was just snapping casual photos. It wasn’t until 2015 that I truly got hooked on photography,” Reinier explains. “A friend introduced me to Instagram, which at the time was a fantastic platform to showcase your work and receive feedback from others. I also joined Flickr that same year, which further fueled my passion. My girlfriend gifted me a one-day workshop with a professional photographer, helping me master my camera settings. From there, I dived deep into learning about composition, lighting, and camera techniques, all of which have greatly influenced my journey.”

As for his style and preferred genre, Reinier recognizes that this is something that continues to evolve as he proceeds on his journey as a photographer. He says there are two things though that have remained constant, “Atmosphere and composition. I strive to create images that invite the viewer to linger and explore. Light is key for me, and I only work with the natural light available at the location. The paintings of the old Dutch masters like Vermeer and Rubens inspire me, and I aim to capture that same atmosphere, particularly in my night street photography. Besides street photography, I also love landscape and architecture, three distinct styles, but all equally rewarding and exciting to me.”

Location and Gear on Hand

When choosing locations for his shoots, he does have some favorites. “One of my favorite cities to photograph is Chicago.” Reinier explains, “Its architecture, the Loop, and the city’s back alleys make it a paradise for urban photographers. I often find myself exploring the alleys early in the morning, thanks to the time difference. For me, it’s like stepping onto a movie set, with all the perfect ingredients for a moody shot: darkness, steam, metal stairs, dumpsters, and the occasional rat or passerby.” We also asked about his preference in gear, while he’s on the move. Reinier gives us a quick run down, “I currently shoot with a Sony A7R V and a variety of lenses, including a 12mm and 21mm Voigtländer, Sony Zeiss 55mm, Sony 24-105mm, Tamron 70-180mm, and a Sony 200-600mm. For astrophotography, I use an iOptron Skyguider Pro.”

Blue Hour at the Golden Gate

We asked Reinier to pick a photo that comes to mind when he thinks about some of his favorite work. “It’s tough to pick just one favorite photo, as many of my shots hold special memories. However, one that stands out is a blue hour shot I took of the Golden Gate Bridge from Marshall’s Beach in San Francisco.” In explaining his choice, Reinier continues, “The Golden Gate Bridge is an iconic subject, and whenever I’m in San Francisco, I make a point to photograph it. I particularly love Marshall’s Beach for its quiet, serene atmosphere. I usually arrive well before sunset to enjoy the location and set up my gear. On this occasion, I was also with a photographer friend I met through Flickr, making it even more special.”

As for actually creating and editing this impressive shot, Reinier continues, “As usual, I arrived early to scout for the ideal composition, set up my tripod, and patiently waited for the perfect light. For this shot, I used an aperture of f/13 with an ISO of 125, underexposing by one stop to capture the subtle nuances of the scene. The 13-second exposure smoothed the ocean, creating a soft, dreamlike effect that adds to the image’s ethereal atmosphere. The rocks emerging from the water provide depth and contrast, while the interplay of blues and reds creates a striking harmony. Post-processing is an integral part of my workflow, especially since I sell a curated selection of my images. I use Lightroom, Photoshop, and other tools to bring out the best in each shot. Editing feels like painting—it’s a creative process I enjoy just as much as capturing the photograph itself. “

Finding Community and Inspiration

Along with his love of photography, Reinier also enjoys breaks in between his travels at home with friends, “Life is short, enjoy it while you can!” He says, “I’ve had many passions throughout my life, but I find that one at a time is more than enough.” Reinier can also be found enjoying the Flickr community in his free time. We asked him what keeps him engaged as a Flickr member and he says, “The friendships! My Dutch friend Mario Calma and I often go on photo trips together, which is always a lot of fun. I also connected with Karina from Buenos Aires on Flickr, and since then, we’ve met up in various locations around the world. These friendships are what I cherish most about the platform. In addition to this, I also seek out inspirational images on Flickr, especially when I’m exploring new places I’ve never been to before.”

If you’d like to see more of Reinier’s work or get in touch with him, check out his Flickr site. You can also give him a follow on Instagram, check out his official website, or reach out directly via email at aroundtheglobephotography@proton.me