ICYMI Flickr News and Updates, October 2024

The holidays are fast approaching, but first we want to catch you up on what we’ve been up to over the past couple of months. We’ve got app improvements, features on gorgeous astrophotography taken by Flickr members and of course a review of our month long celebration of Film photography!

App organization improvements

We’ve listened to your feedback and we’ve added some improvements to albums on the app. Some of those updates include:

Sorting Albums

We’ve added a sort icon in the album view with options for sorting the content of your albums. Also, to save some steps, your sorting choice will be remembered for next time.



Sharing Photos – We’ve moved the share option to the top header, next to the three-dot menu for easier accessibility.

For iOS devices specifically – We’ve added a “Select” button to make it easier to enter selection mode.

There are more updates to come but we hope you enjoy these gems and they make it even easier to organize your albums on the go.

Eyes to the sky in October

Over the last couple of months we’ve been treated to a number of celestial events and Flickr members were there snapping photos of them along the way. From Northern Lights, to impressive comet photos with a dose of an impressive Harvest Moon, these shots were not to be missed. Make sure to check out the galleries featuring these beautiful photos from Flickr members around the world.

1% for the Planet Summit

From October 15-17, the Flickr team participated in the 1% for the Planet Global Summit in sunny San Diego, California. This annual gathering brought together a powerhouse mix of environmental advocates, impact-driven businesses, and organizations—all fired up to make a real difference. Stay tuned to the Flickr blog for future updates about this inspiring event and how you can get involved! In the meantime, check out our Flickr for the Planet group and join a community of other Flickr members passionate about sustainability and conservation.

Analog Film Extravaganza!

We spent October celebrating analog photography and there was no shortage of film photography to appreciate on Flickr. Our film themed Explore Takeover was a hit, creating a beautiful collection of old photos and new, all connected by the art of film photography. If you haven’t seen that yet, make sure to give our Film Explore Takeover a browse. It may just inspire you to pick up the tried and true photography medium again.

If you are already taking film photos but want to find a community to discuss your appreciation for film with, then don’t miss our Flickr Group Feature blog dedicated to some very popular Film-centric Flickr groups.

And while we are giving shout outs to film, we can’t forget to applaud another successful Fall ‘RoidWeek. This bi-annual celebration of instant film is a Flickr community favorite and has had staying power to back that up. 18 years later, the Polaroid Week community is as strong as ever. If you want to catch up on ‘RoidWeek history and give the past photo pools a visit , make sure to check out our blog: A history in Polaroids and instant memories.

That’s it for last month’s roundup. Stay tuned to the Flickr blog for more exciting things headed our way including MyFlickrYear and our popular Your Best Shot contest! See you soon.

feature photo credit: Stephen Ruppe