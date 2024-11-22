Weekly Snapshot with Flickr Social, 11/22/2024

Welcome to the weekend! It’s Friday and you’re invited to check out this week’s installment of Weekly Snapshot with Flickr Social. Every week we highlight some of our favorite photos from Flickr Social. If you want a chance for your own photos to be featured, join the Flickr Social group and start sharing your photos to the photo pool. We can’t wait to see them! In the meantime, enjoy some of this week’s highlights.

Bagheera

“Bagheera” – Angelina Todorovic Stanic

Yellow Berries

“Yellow Berries” – Megan Tollefson

Checking the Tiedes App in Sri Lanka

“Checking the Tiedes App in Sri Lanka” – Peter Addor

White Rose

“White Rose” – Renee Ray

Puffin

“Puffin” – Sharon Trap

Nuria

“Nuria” – Nacho

Der Dritte spielt die Vier

“Der Dritte spielt die Vier” – Robert Streithorst

Five Polish Ponds Valley, Tatra Mountains

“Five Polish Ponds Valley, Tatra Mountains” – Marek Sybilak

Not a Flickr member yet? Sign up today to join our community of photographers and find your inspiration.