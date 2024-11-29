Your Best Shot 2024 is headed your way!

Our favorite contest, celebrating the amazing photography you’ve captured this past year, is almost here. Your Best Shot 2024 arrives on Sunday, December 1st and we don’t want you to miss it!

Your Best Shot began as a discussion in the FlickrCentral group back in 2007 but has since grown to be our most popular contest, featuring some of the finest work shared to Flickr by Flickr members worldwide. This year we have five categories to compete in and we’re bringing back a crowd favorite, the ‘Open’ category!

Now for the prizes!

First, a winner will be selected from each of the five categories and will win a year of Flickr Pro along with a gorgeous metal print of a photo of their choice! But there’s more……

This year we’re offering a very special grand prize for the best of the best! From the 5 category winners, we’ll choose a grand prize winner. Our grand prize winner will receive a brand-new camera and can choose their preferred camera from these great options:

Sony A7 IV

Canon EOS R6 Mark II

Nikon Z7 II

Fujifilm X-T5

Join the group today!

If you want to learn more about Your Best Shot before the contest officially kicks off, we invite you to join the group and read over the FAQs. While the group is open to join, the photo pool will remain closed to submissions until the contest officially opens on Sunday, December 1st. The contest will run from December 1st, 2024 to January 4th, 2025 at 7pm PT. Just remember, you can only submit one single photo to this contest so make sure to pick your finest! Have more questions about the contest? Check out Your Best Shot 2024 FAQs.