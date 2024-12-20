Weekly Snapshot with Flickr Social, 12/20/2024

A busy week behind us and a moment to enjoy some beautiful pics in our newest installment of Weekly Snapshot with Flickr Social. If you want a chance for your own photos to be featured, join the Flickr Social group and start sharing your photos to the photo pool. We’re looking forward to seeing them! In the meantime, check out some of the highlights from this week.

“long-eared owl” – Konstantin Kanin

“Paget Peak” – Renee

“Le couple dansant” – Kevin Mele

“Minioncore” – Emma K Alexandra

“Annabelle” – lunephoto

“The Love of Cinnamon Sticks” – Helen Orozco

“Boat” – Juanjo Rueda

“RADICCHIO DI CAMPO” – FRANCO600D

Have a wonderful weekend!

