Weekly Snapshot with Flickr Social, 12/27/2024

We hope everyone had a great week! It’s Friday so time for another installment of Weekly Snapshot with Flickr Social. If you want a chance for your own photos to be featured, join the Flickr Social group and start sharing your photos to the photo pool. We’re looking forward to seeing them! In the meantime, check out some of the highlights from this week.

In the Spotlight

“In the Spotlight” – tc slowhand

Bright and Natural.

“Bright and Natural.” – Tom

the simple things

“the simple things” – Yanesen walks

IMG_1406

Untitled – CC Camerawork

Untitled

“East Village. New York City.” – Lawrence Wilkes

Untitled

Untitled – El’dar Shayk

Untitled

“Part of a sculpture” – Jürgen Lübeck

Cute sign | かわいい目印

“Cute sign | かわいい目印” – 2 Funky

Have a great weekend!

Not a Flickr member yet? Sign up today to join our community of photographers and find your inspiration.