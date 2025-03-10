Flickr 21 Day Birthday Photo Challenge Recap

Last month, we celebrated Flickr’s 21st birthday with a 21 day photo challenge that brought together over 5,000 Flickr members and culminated in a collection of 26K photos. Everyday a new theme was posted and participants shared photos that reflected their interpretations of the themes. It was a perfect example of the inspiring, talented and engaging Flickr community and what they do best. For an added bonus, we selected theme ‘winners’ to receive a year of Flickr Pro. And for those who committed to the full challenge streak, several other winners were selected to also receive the same reward for their participation. Enjoy a scroll through the winning photos!
Bold – Sky Brown by garrity_j
Dots – Good Boy by Rachel
21 – 21 by Daniela
Donuts – Very tempting – Bob’s Donuts on Polk St. by José Antonio Ramirez-Vega
Camera – Astigmat by Michael Jones
Planet – Meteor Crater – West of Winslow by ARock-28
Beginnings – #Beginning at a rough place or parenting at the Faroe Islands by fotowayahead
Friendship –Two gingers in a forest by Els Vanopstal
Exploration – Chipping Sparrow by Salt Creek Wildlife Photography
Artistry – etra-artisti by nicoletta lindor
Curiosity – Curiosity by Angelina Todorovic Stanic
Memories – Memories are now by adlin
Vintage – Taken by Anthony Creasey (1932 – 2021) by Millie Clinton
Reflection – Dream on, kid! by Ahmer Inam
Joy – Dance Parade. St. Marks Place. East Village. New York City. by Lawrence Wilkes
Weirdness – Maybug by Mike Kirby
Family – Elephants in Etosha National Park, Namibia by nicole le roy
Inspiration – Waiting for inspiration by Kate Highley
Love – Untitled by Amanda Lazaruk
Community – Connected by Oliver Schoepgens
Awe – Untitled by CC Camerawork
And a big congrats to our 21 day photo challenge streak winners, Nolan Bridge, Zack Huggins, Raquel Duarte, Cécile Prévot, Ratmir Novikov, and Jackson Benoit, you really took the challenge and ran with it and we are so thankful to have you as part of the Flickr community!
We also wanted to give an extra shout out to those that took the challenge a step further and shared their custom collages featuring all of their photo challenge submissions in mosaic photos. You all are what makes the Flickr community the very best around. Cheers to more photography, connection and photo challenges in the future!
Not a Flickr member yet? Sign up today to join our community of photographers and find your inspiration.