Flickr 21 Day Birthday Photo Challenge Recap

Last month, we celebrated Flickr’s 21st birthday with a 21 day photo challenge that brought together over 5,000 Flickr members and culminated in a collection of 26K photos. Everyday a new theme was posted and participants shared photos that reflected their interpretations of the themes. It was a perfect example of the inspiring, talented and engaging Flickr community and what they do best. For an added bonus, we selected theme ‘winners’ to receive a year of Flickr Pro. And for those who committed to the full challenge streak, several other winners were selected to also receive the same reward for their participation. Enjoy a scroll through the winning photos!

Bold – Sky Brown by garrity_j

Dots – Good Boy by Rachel

21 – 21 by Daniela

Donuts – Very tempting – Bob’s Donuts on Polk St. by José Antonio Ramirez-Vega

Camera – Astigmat by Michael Jones

Planet – Meteor Crater – West of Winslow by ARock-28

Beginnings – #Beginning at a rough place or parenting at the Faroe Islands by fotowayahead

Friendship –Two gingers in a forest by Els Vanopstal

Exploration – Chipping Sparrow by Salt Creek Wildlife Photography

Artistry – etra-artisti by nicoletta lindor

Curiosity – Curiosity by Angelina Todorovic Stanic

Memories – Memories are now by adlin

Vintage – Taken by Anthony Creasey (1932 – 2021) by Millie Clinton

Reflection – Dream on, kid! by Ahmer Inam

Joy – Dance Parade. St. Marks Place. East Village. New York City. by Lawrence Wilkes

Weirdness – Maybug by Mike Kirby

Family – Elephants in Etosha National Park, Namibia by nicole le roy

Inspiration – Waiting for inspiration by Kate Highley

Love – Untitled by Amanda Lazaruk

Community – Connected by Oliver Schoepgens

Awe – Untitled by CC Camerawork

And a big congrats to our 21 day photo challenge streak winners, Nolan Bridge, Zack Huggins, Raquel Duarte, Cécile Prévot, Ratmir Novikov, and Jackson Benoit, you really took the challenge and ran with it and we are so thankful to have you as part of the Flickr community!

We also wanted to give an extra shout out to those that took the challenge a step further and shared their custom collages featuring all of their photo challenge submissions in mosaic photos. You all are what makes the Flickr community the very best around. Cheers to more photography, connection and photo challenges in the future!

