Flickr 21 Day Birthday Photo Challenge Recap

Last month, we celebrated Flickr’s 21st birthday with a 21 day photo challenge that brought together over 5,000 Flickr members and culminated in a collection of 26K photos. Everyday a new theme was posted and participants shared photos that reflected their interpretations of the themes. It was a perfect example of the inspiring, talented and engaging Flickr community and what they do best. For an added bonus, we selected theme ‘winners’ to receive a year of Flickr Pro. And for those who committed to the full challenge streak, several other winners were selected to also receive the same reward for their participation. Enjoy a scroll through the winning photos!

Bold – Sky Brown by

Sky Brown (Explored)

Dots Good Boy by

42/365: Good Boy

21 – 21 by

21

DonutsVery tempting – Bob’s Donuts on Polk St. by

Very tempting - Bob's Donuts on Polk St.

Camera – Astigmat by

Astigmat

PlanetMeteor Crater – West of Winslow by

Meteor Crater - West of Winslow

Beginnings#Beginning at a rough place or parenting at the Faroe Islands by

#Beginning at a rough place or parenting at the Faroe Islands

FriendshipTwo gingers in a forest by

Two gingers in a forest

ExplorationChipping Sparrow by

Chipping Sparrow

Artistryetra-artisti by nicoletta lindor

petra-artistiDSC_5601

CuriosityCuriosity by

Curiosity

MemoriesMemories are now by

Memories are now

VintageTaken by Anthony Creasey (1932 – 2021) by

Untitled

ReflectionDream on, kid! by

Dream on, kid!

JoyDance Parade. St. Marks Place. East Village. New York City. by

Untitled

WeirdnessMaybug by

Maybug

FamilyElephants in Etosha National Park, Namibia by

Elephants in Etosha National Park ,Namibia

InspirationWaiting for inspiration by

Waiting for inspiration

LoveUntitled by

Untitled

CommunityConnected by

Connected

AweUntitled by

IMG_3165

And a big congrats to our 21 day photo challenge streak winners, Nolan Bridge, Zack Huggins, Raquel Duarte, Cécile Prévot, Ratmir Novikov, and Jackson Benoit, you really took the challenge and ran with it and we are so thankful to have you as part of the Flickr community!

21 Day Flickr Birthday Photo Challenge

We also wanted to give an extra shout out to those that took the challenge a step further and shared their custom collages featuring all of their photo challenge submissions in mosaic photos. You all are what makes the Flickr community the very best around.  Cheers to more photography, connection and photo challenges in the future!

