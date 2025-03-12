Photographer Spotlight with Omar Wilson

Chicago based photographer, Omar Wilson, creates photography that captures the beauty, diversity and excitement of the city. And when we come across his photos on Flickr, we pause for a moment to take in the scene and appreciate his view of the city life around him. Omar’s focus on photo journalism and street photography results in a portfolio of striking images that capture his subjects in a single moment in time. From parades, to protests, to their daily commutes, city life is well documented on Omar’s Flickr site. We spent some time chatting with him about what inspires him and calls him to bring his camera along as he documents the hustle and bustle of Chicago city life.

Back in 1990, Omar Wilson picked up a camera to try his hand at photography. He said, “My passion for photography truly ignited in 1993 when I got my hands on a Sony Handycam, marking my transition to digital photography. Currently, I’m shooting with Nikon. My preferred cameras are the Z8 and Z6iii, along with lenses Z 24-120mm and the Z 70-200mm.”

With an early start in his craft and plenty of inspiration around him, photo journalism and street photography has taken the lead on much of Omar’s work. We asked him about these preferred photographic styles, “ My photography style is journalistic. Through my images, I document my experiences in the present moment. Journalistic photography allows me to capture moments anywhere, anytime. I find inspiration in unfamiliar places, immersing myself in the surroundings and more than just taking photos; I immerse myself in the experience. My goal is to share with viewers the sights and sounds of everyday life, capturing the subjective beauty, the challenges, and the everyday moments.”

We asked Omar about how often he finds himself with a camera at the ready, he said, “It’s always exciting to see what’s happening in Chicago. Yes, I’m that person who is rarely seen without a camera in hand. During my random walks, I often come across interesting subjects to photograph. I also keep my ear to the ground to catch events happening in the city, like the Polar Plunge or the Air and Water Show etc. What I love about photographing in Chicago is the architecture—home to some of the largest skyscrapers in the U.S.—as well as the lakefront, park activities, diverse neighborhoods, and, of course, the people. I always try to stay ready to capture moments.”

As for photo editing, Omar uses a variety of tools for post processing. He explained, “When it comes to processing my photos, I use a combination of tools depending on the specific needs of each image. I usually start in Lightroom, and sometimes I incorporate Snapseed and iOS photo editing tools.”

Photography that focuses on capturing candid moments of its subjects can be tricky so we also asked about his personal approach to shooting candid street photography. To that Omar said, “Most people are generally open to being photographed, but I tread carefully. I try not to be too invasive; however, there have been times when people confront me about it.” So like many photographers out in daily life shooting candids, Omar finds that giving people space and keeping his distance is best received.

While photography is his regular creative outlet, Omar is also passionate about videography, some of which can be found on his Flickr site. We’ve been lucky to have Omar in the Flickr community since 2011 and we asked him what he appreciates about being part of this photography community. “One of the things I love most about Flickr is the ability to store full-resolution images,” Omar said, “I also enjoy sharing my photos and discovering some of the most incredible photographs. I can easily spend hours exploring photos, contests, groups, themes, and connecting with other photographers on the platform. Every photographer should be on Flickr!”

As the weather in Chicago is turning and city life emerges from its winter hibernation, now is a great time to enjoy the views offered there. If you want to spend some time scrolling through Omar’s Photostream and check out those city views from afar, you can give his Flickr site a visit! Also, if you’d like to contact him directly, he can be reached via email at omarvalous@live.com.

