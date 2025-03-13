Safeguarding Alaska’s Wildlands – A Flickr Film in Partnership with The Conservation Alliance

Over the last several years, we’ve highlighted the projects we’ve collaborated on with our partners at The Conservation Alliance, in our shared efforts to advocate for the protection and preservation of public lands all over the United States. From our work with Mobilizing for Monuments, our advocacy for designating Chuckwalla National Monument, to joining 1% for the Planet, Flickr holds a deep respect for conservation and we understand the important role the protection of these lands play in the livelihood of Flickr members and beyond.

Today, we continue that mission with a focus, once again, on protecting 28 million acres in Alaska from the threat of destructive industrial extraction that would decimate the land in its path. In an effort to advocate for the preservation of these lands, we’ve teamed up with The Conservation Alliance again to bring you the film, Protect Alaska’s Wildlands.

View the film here!

The Conservation Alliance explains the significance of these lands, “Alaska’s D-1 Lands are some of America’s wildest, most biologically valuable public lands—28 million acres of untouched landscapes that sustain iconic wildlife, fuel a $3.1 billion outdoor recreation economy, and support over 21,000 jobs.” As part of a likeminded coalition of conservationists advocating for public lands protections we’ve made progress, but they’ve recently come under threat yet again which is why spreading this message is so important.

Beyond their ecological and cultural significance, preserving these lands is essential for photographers and outdoor professionals. According to our Open Spaces report, conducted last year, “A whopping 95% of photographers said that losing access to open spaces would hurt their business or passion. Almost nine out of ten photographers earn at least part of their income from these special places.”

We hope you’ll take some time to watch the film, share it with others and learn more about how you can add your voice to this important conservation effort. To read more about Alaskan D-1 Lands and the Protect Alaska Wildlands campaign visit the Conservation Alliance website.

