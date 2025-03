It’s Friday and spring has arrived! Enjoy some of the photos that caught our eye in this week’s Weekly Snapshot with Flickr Social. Every week we feature some of our favorite photos from the Flickr Social group. If you aren’t already a part of this inspiring group of photographers and creators, we hope you’ll join us!

Voiglander Color Ultron f 1,8 – 50mm by Friki Melu

Nimira by Bureau 623

Spring Restart by micke vmix

Jackrabbit in the rain monochrome by Mike Mckinney

Don’t Walk by Nisah Cheatham

Untitled by Alex DMT

Selfie society by paolophotographs

Gentoo on an iceberg by Amiya Gupta

Have a great weekend!

Not a Flickr member yet? Sign up today to join our community of photographers and find your inspiration.