Through the Lens: Nature Photography Explored

Depending on where you’re located in this big wide world, you may notice the weather taking an upturn as spring arrives. Maybe it’s time to let your guard down as winter comes to an end and start planning your next adventure (and photoshoot) out in nature! When it comes to trending photos on Flickr, nature photography is at the top of the list. That will probably not come as a surprise if you’ve ever scrolled through the popular Flickr Explore page.

This planet offers beautiful inspiration no matter the location, time of year, or gear you have in hand so we’re following up last month’s Through the Lens – Portrait Photography Explored with a spotlight on nature photography. We caught up with some nature photographers in the community and asked about tips, gear and what they find most inspiring when shooting out in the wild. So come along as we chat with these talented Flickr members and don’t be afraid to take some notes as we go.

Dave Trono has been a Flickr member since 2013, and consistently captures stunning landscape photography, many of which are from his own stomping grounds around New Hampshire and Vermont. We asked Dave for some tips on getting started with nature photography and he shared some great advice.

For nature photography, how do you handle challenging lighting conditions, such as harsh sunlight or low-light environments?

My favorite times to shoot are during golden hour or blue hour, however sometimes that is not possible. In harsh sunlight, I would shoot in Aperture Priority mode, set the ISO to 100, and choose a smaller aperture (higher f-stop number) like f/11 or f/16. I likely would use a CPL (circular polarizing filter) to manage reflections, reduce glare, and make the sky bluer. Another option is an ND (neutral density) filter to further reduce the light.

In the opposite situation, in which you have low light, I would use a larger aperture (lower f- stop number) like f/4 or f/5.6 to let more light into the lens. The ISO could also be increased, however the resulting noise should be checked. Use a tripod, if possible. In either case, I would take multiple shots with different apertures and settings, then analyze the photos to select the single photo I liked the best. In the event I’m not happy with any of the photos, I would revisit the same site on another day when lighting conditions were better.

What advice would you give to someone who wants to start nature photography?

If you are not familiar with “composition” as it relates to photography, I would highly recommend spending time reading about it. Composition refers to the arrangement of elements in a photo, including subject placement and the positioning of people, sky, foreground, and horizon. Composition techniques include 1. Rule of Thirds, 2. Leading Lines, 3. Symmetry, 4. Framing, and 5. Depth and Layers. Use a sturdy tripod whenever possible. Take multiple shots with different compositions and settings. Select the single photo you like best. Ask yourself “which one is good enough that I would purchase a print and hang it on the living room wall”.

Strive for quality, not quantity. Sometimes you may not like any of the photos from a trip, for example, if it is a winter photo but there wasn’t enough snow. In that case, simply go back to the location again when they get more snow. That happened to me in my recent photo of the Pioneer Farm. However, I didn’t look at the first trip as a waste of time because I used it to check many compositions, found one that I liked, and that was what I used for the second trip.

Google Maps in Earth View mode is an excellent tool for photo planning purposes. I might use it, for example, on a specific covered bridge to see if there is a composition that would work for either a sunrise or sunset photo. Another good planning tool is a weather application such as Weather Underground. This allows you to check the conditions at any location, for example sunrise, sunset, moonrise, and moonset times, as well as hourly readings/projections for cloud cover, temperature, precipitation, and wind, all of which is important information when taking photos.

PZ Sunrays came to Flickr as an active member of the National Geographic Your Shot community and forged connections with photographers worldwide. We asked PZ about finding inspiration and overcoming challenges while out and about capturing breathtaking moments in the wild.

What inspired you to become a nature photographer?

Life has not always been easy, especially with its uncertainties and unexpected challenges. During difficult times, capturing photos of birds, sunrises, sunsets or landscapes has helped me feel less anxious about my troubles. Over time, I’ve come to realize that nature is the best medicine for easing anxiety and stress caused by life’s imperfections. It’s a powerful way to find peace and happiness, even in the midst of chaos.

What’s the biggest challenge you’ve faced while photographing in the wild?

The biggest challenge for me as a nature photographer is to be patient and persistent. Nature follows its own course and we are simply part of it. No matter how much we plan and prepare for a photo trip in the wild, Mother Nature has her way. There will be days with no expected sunrise, birds or other wildlife, but we need to keep trying. Patience and persistence always pay off in the end.

Tobias, also known as polarapfel on Flickr covers many different genres of photography but we asked him to share some thoughts on shooting nature photography out in the Pacific Northwest.

What do you look for in a perfect shot when you’re out in nature?

Ever since moving to Washington State, I’ve found that I am drawn to trees and how they embed in their environment. The chaos of the forest fascinates me. Isolating a crop from a scene in front of me and bringing out order from chaos and showing all the rich detail makes a good photograph for me.

How do you handle challenging lighting conditions, such as harsh sunlight or low-light environments?

I don’t fight the light. Most of my landscape work is shot on a sturdy tripod – the best way to deal with low light in nature photography. And when the conditions are not right, they’re not right. When that happens I will pack the camera away and just enjoy the scenery and mark the location for a return visit. I try to go out for the right conditions. More often than not that requires return visits to the same location.

My photography in the forests and mountains of Washington State benefits from even, diffused light provided by overcast skies and low hanging clouds. Fortunately, I get lots of these great days in Washington State! I avoid harsh light in nature photography. I study the weather forecast, especially when I plan to hike up a mountain. In winter, avalanche forecast/warnings are key too. It’s all about the right conditions – and patience and repetition.

Photographer and Flickr member Paula W, zooms in on nature with her up closeup, macro shots. From flowers, to birds, animals and fungi, she is an expert at pulling in our attention to focus on each unique, beautiful subject, one frame at a time.

What do you look for in a perfect shot when you’re out in nature?

When out in nature with my camera – a Canon 5D Mark III – I’m always on the look out for a beautiful subject I can isolate and make the main focus of my image. Where possible I aim for this main subject to be surrounded by a soft, complimentary bokeh.

What camera and lenses do you typically use for nature photography?

My favourite lens to achieve this look is my Sigma 105mm Macro lens or sometimes my Canon EF 70-300mm.

